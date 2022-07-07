Baby Wearing a Face Mask on an Air New Zealand Flight Sparks Debate Online

The picture of a baby in an Air New Zealand flight has gone viral on the internet and stirred a controversy. The baby was seen wearing an adult-sized face mask with two holes cut out for the baby to see.

The picture was taken by another passenger, Jandre Opperman, on the same flight. He posted it on his social media account, but he never thought that this harmless picture would divide the internet so much, with some people calling it child abuse, while others finding it cute.