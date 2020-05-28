COVID-19 updates have taken over our lives, and much of the news is bleak or worrisome. But news about a 36-day-old baby recovering from COVID-19 will surely cheer you up. The news comes from Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states in the country. In dark gloomy times when all one hears of is despair and trauma, the news will surely bring up your spirits.Watch: Mumbai Cop Returns to Work After Recovering From COVID-19The positive news was shared by the official handle of Maharashtra CMO on Twitter. “For people of Maharashtra, age is no bar when it comes to putting up a fight. 36 days old baby recovered from COVID-19 at Sion Hospital in Mumbai. Kudos to the team of Doctors, Nurses & Ward Boys @mybmc” the tweet said. The video has since gone viral and has been viewed over 430,000 times. In the video, we can see hospital staff clapping for the little baby.Spain’s Oldest Woman Aged 113 Recovers From COVID-19Truly, in times of despair, such news comes as a breath of fresh air. As the world continues to struggle against the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, babies recovering surely puts our hearts at ease. Now, it is our responsibility to ensure that we do the best we can to break the cycle of transmission, and the best way to do it is by practising strict social distancing. If our doctors are fighting every day and risking their lives to save the lives of our loves ones, the least we can do is not add to their troubles. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.