Baba Ka Dhaba Duo Moves Back to Old Eatery After Restaurant Fails

Many of us might remember the whole Baba Ka Dhaba incident. A humble street-side stall owner in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Kanta Prasad's eatery became an overnight success when a YouTuber shared his story on his YouTube channel in October last year.

He urged more and more people to visit this eatery since it was struggling to survive amid the lockdown. Needless to say, the very next day, throngs of people flocked to the stall to eat from the famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. The internet rejoiced as people's faith in the power of social media was restored again, and Kanta Prasad and his wife could finally enjoy their well-deserved success.