‘Baal Wale Chacha’ From UP’s Street Fight Goes Viral

Street vendors had a fight in Baghpat area of UP.

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
i

On 22 February, Uttar Pradesh’s desi street fight with lathis and pipes went viral. The police later confirmed that the two groups were chaat vendors fighting over customers.

One particular person from the fight became internet’s favourite overnight. For those who haven't seen the video, you must have come across ‘Baal wale chacha' memes.

Hilarious memes about the man have been shared widely across social media. Take a look at some of them:

