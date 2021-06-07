Assam Woman Turns Plastic Waste Into Traditional Handloom Products

The 47-year-old decided to finally take matters into her own hands, and that's when she started converting these plastic scraps into traditional handloom items like handbags, table mats, decoration items, and doormats.

Gogoi started Village Weaves, a venture that focuses on the impact of plastic waste in their vicinity and works on converting it into something useful. Speaking about her initiative to India Today, she said, "I had started it in 2004 and tried to weave plastic waste. After initial success, I had started collecting discarded plastic waste from nearby areas and many other women in our area also got involved. I didn’t take any special training on it. I am very much concerned about our environment."