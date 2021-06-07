Assam Woman Turns Plastic Waste Into Traditional Handloom Products
Rupjyoti Saikia Gogoi weaves plastic waste into every day usable items like doormats, handbags, & decoration items.
Rupjyoti Saikia Gogoi, a resident of Assam who resides near the Kaziranga National Park identified an issue at the area which she went on to solve with creativity.
The Kaziranga National Park sees a large number of tourists on a daily basis. So many people inconsequently leads to an even greater amount of waste being generate, mainly consisting of plastic waste such as bottles, wrappers, packets, etc.
The 47-year-old decided to finally take matters into her own hands, and that's when she started converting these plastic scraps into traditional handloom items like handbags, table mats, decoration items, and doormats.
Gogoi started Village Weaves, a venture that focuses on the impact of plastic waste in their vicinity and works on converting it into something useful. Speaking about her initiative to India Today, she said, "I had started it in 2004 and tried to weave plastic waste. After initial success, I had started collecting discarded plastic waste from nearby areas and many other women in our area also got involved. I didn’t take any special training on it. I am very much concerned about our environment."
Her venture is not only benefitting the environment, but is also helping indigenous women in Assam and other parts of the country. Over 4,300 women have received this training of plastic weaving from Gogoi as she continues to do this good work.
Gogoi adds, "We have used all kinds of plastic covers, wrappers to weave that give a product a colourful finish. In 2012, we had started Kaziranga Haat to sell our products, including plastic waste used handloom products and other traditional handloom, handicraft products. Now, we are also selling our products through online mode as well. The demand for our products has gradually increased in foreign nations."
Rupjyoti has spread her initiative in 35 more villages around her area and has continued to save the environment whilst providing a livelihood to several women.
(With inputs from India Today).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.