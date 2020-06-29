Social distancing is the need of the hour and it seems like it’s going to be the number one priority for quite some time. Recognising this, the Assam Rifles recently came up with an innovative technique.Taking to their social media, The Assam Rifles’ official Twitter account shared the details of their ‘Umbrella Campaign.’ As a part of this campaign, the Assam Rifles troops have been distributing umbrellas to farmers and workers to help them cope with the upcoming monsoon as well as to encourage them to social distance.The length of the umbrella will constantly remind people how much distance to maintain in public. When they step out, the umbrella will have dual benefits - to shield them from rain as well as COVID-19.In photos shared on Twitter, the Assam Rifles troops can be seen holding one end of the umbrella with a civilian holding the other end.The tweet reads, “In continuation with recently launched ‘Umbrella Campaign’, Troops of #AssamRifles at Ghaspani(Nagaland) distributed Umbrellas to farmers and daily wage highway workers to cope up with extreme weather conditions and also to promote social distancing. @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI”Here’s are some other photos of the Assam Rifle Serchhip (Mizoram) Battalion distributing umbrellas and tarpaulin sheets to neighbouring villages.The tweet reads, “ #AssamRifle Serchhip(Mizoram) Battalion reached out to the locals of neighboring villages with Umbrellas & Tarpaulin sheets to cope up with rains and also to promote social distancing practice. @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI @COVIDNewsByMIB”Mumbai Police Celebrates Canine Members’ B’day With Balloons, Cake We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.