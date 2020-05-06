If there’s anything that’s keeping us all going in these tough times, it’s the little gestures of positivity and love from people, especially those fighting at the front lines of the battle against the novel coronavirus. Recently, Assam Police’s warm gesture of kindness left the internet in awe!Recently, Assam Police surprised Shri KP Agarwal on his 78th birthday. Agarwal is currently living alone, away from his family, due to the lockdown. So to make sure that his birthday is not spent alone, Assam Police showed up at his gate. They surprised him with a little celebration that involved some singing, cake, and posters.In the video posted online, Assam Police can be seen congratulating the man on the occasion. They even make him wear a birthday hat and feed him cake. Following this, the cops can be seen holding posters with messages like “I am your son” and “I am your daughter.” Now, isn’t that a beautiful way of making up for the absence of his family?Take a look:The tweet reads, “A beautiful and moving surprise! When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown. May today & all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou”Netizens were quite proud too!To many, the COVID-19 lockdown came as a surprise. This left people stranded and away from their family. One can only imagine how tough it must be for people to stay away from their family. Which is why every little act of kindness and warmth makes a huge difference.Nagpur Police Showered With Flowers During Lockdown Route March We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)