This Assam Mechanic Modified a Maruti Swift Into a Lamborghini

The 30-year-old mechanic has spent close to Rs 6.2 lakh to facilitate this project, and is more than satisfied with the results. Always having a penchant to drive a sports car, especially a Lamborghini, Haque said, ""It was my dream to make and drive such a luxury car. I love Lamborghini cars and finally, I have modified an old Maruti Swift car into my dream car," in a statement to India Today.

Nurul is the owner of a garage called N Maruti Car Care, located in Bhanga.