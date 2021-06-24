Assam Mason Builds Seaplane From Bajaj Bike Engine

A resident of Choraipani, Titabor, Saikia spent about Rs 2 lakh to make his dream project a reality. It had always been his ambition to be able to fly in the sky, and he worked relentlessly for the last two years to make that dream come true.

“To fulfill my dream, I have made a seaplane by spending my own money. I have used the engine from a Bajaj Pulsar 220 in this seaplane. I have made other parts of the seaplane also,” Saikia told India Today.