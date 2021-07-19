Assam CM Performs Last Rites of Drugs, Twitter Reacts
Users on social media reacted with memes and jokes.
Assam's Chief Minster, Himana Biswa Sarma, participated in four different events where the final rites of drugs were conducted in central Assam’s Diphu, Golaghat, Barhampur, and Hajoi.
He has posted pictures of these rites on Twitter and shared that 353.62 grams heroin, 736.73 kg ganja and 45,843 tablets have been destroyed in the rites. The aim of this event was to let more people know about the state's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs.
Check out the post here:
Naturally, a display of this sort has caught the attention of netizens online who have reacted in varying ways, most of them cracking jokes and making memes around this unusual subject. Check them out here:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.