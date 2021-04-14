Image: The Quint
As 12th Boards Get Delayed, Here's Some Inspiration for Students
A final decision for the class 12 board exams will be announced on June 1
In a recent announcement made by the CBSE board, it is mentioned how Class 10 board exams have been cancelled. Meanwhile, for class 12 students, the exams have only been postponed, and a final decision will be taken on June 1.
Giving exams in the middle of a pandemic is not easy, and that is what the students have been protesting about online for quite a few weeks now, ever since the number of cases in the country have started witnessing a huge spike.
On Wednesday, India reported 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total to 1,38,73,825.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.