‘About Time’: Twitter Reacts as Aryan Khan Granted Bail in Drugs Case
Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were granted bail by the Bombay HC in the Mumbai drugs case.
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has been granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court. This decision comes after an almost three-day hearing after his initial bail was denied by the NDPS Court in Mumbai.
Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested with Khan, were also granted bail today. The three have been in jail since 8 October following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
A lot of people on Twitter had pointed out how Aryan's bail being denied was unjustified, and keeping him in custody was not right at all. Now that he has been granted bail, users are talking about how it was about time this finally happened, and others are celebrating the decision by the court.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
