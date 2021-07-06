Delhi Man Transforms 250 Kg Plastic Waste Into Art
Manveer Singh is a Delhi-based artist who frequently indulges in environmentally-conscious art.
As the world observed International Plastic Bag Free Day on 3 July, an artist came up with a unique idea to send a very important message. Manveer Singh, based in Delhi, decided to make a portrait out of 250 kgs of plastic waste and use that to make a fine piece of art.
"In 2018, I decided to use my plastic waste as colours in my art and simultaneously create awareness among people via door to door waste collection," said Manveer to ANI.
Manveer specialises in art of this kind, where he sources all his materials mostly from waste, from in and around his neighbourhood in Manila. He has also conducted various donation drives to gather materials for his environment-conscious initiative.
