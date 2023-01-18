Nigerian Filmmaker Reimagines a Fashion Runway With Elderly Models Using AI
In the pictures, one can see older African models, dressed up impressively, walking the ramp in style.
As the craze of Artificial Intelligence seems to be unfazed, another netizen, a Nigerian filmmaker, Malik Afegbua, has come up with a new interesting series of portraits made through AI avatars.
Malik has reimagined a fashion-runway with elderly models walking the ramp, and netizens seemed to be loving this series. In the pictures, one can see older African models, dressed up impressively, walking the ramp in style.
Malik shared the post with a caption, "Fashion show for the seniors". The post has gone viral and has impressed many netizens. Many users stunned by the concept, even commented that real fashion shows should also feature older models.
One user commented, "This should be a thing! Fashion for the seniors. Love it."
Another user who admired Malik's skills wrote, "This is absolute excellence Malik. Doesn't matter if it is AI generated, this shows what the possibility looks like. And it's amazing."
Here are some more comments:
