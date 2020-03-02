Art & Beyond: Why Pakistan’s #AuratMarch Will Not Be Silenced

Started in 2018 by a women’s collective called ‘Hum Auratein’, ‘Aurat March’ is a term used for women’s marches held across Pakistan on 8 March. It is an effort by Pakistani women to make the feminist movement more inclusive by not limiting it to just upper-class women. What started in Lahore has today spread to multiple cities in the country, like Peshawar, Islamabad, Faisalabad and more. But despite its huge popularity, the Aurat March has faced its fair share of backlash.

In late February, a mural created by volunteers and supporters of Aurat March 2020 in Lahore’s Hussain Chowk was brutally torn down. The wall had been filled with posters supporting and campaigning for Aurat March 2020. Just a few hours after volunteers had put up their artworks, the posters had been ripped apart violently.

Although, for the women of Pakistan, this wasn’t as disheartening. If anything, it was a reflection of why the Aurat March is more necessary than ever.