Apple's New Polishing Cloth Worth Rs 1900 Has Twitter On a Roll

During the Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event, Apple launched the new MacBook Pro with two new high-performance chips, a new Apple Music plan, new colors for HomePod Mini and the third-generation AirPods. But what caught our attention was the introduction of an exceptionally expensive cleaning cloth.

Priced at £19, or Rs 1900, this piece of cloth, or what Apple calls a 'Polishing Cloth', is made of "soft, non-abrasive material" and has the brand's signature logo in one corner. According to the company, the cloth can be used to "safely and effectively" clean any Apple display. Apple has a list of compatible devices on its online stores as well.