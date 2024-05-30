'Appalling Behaviour': Telugu Star Balakrishna Called Out For Pushing Actor

A video of Telugu superstar and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing actor Anjali on stage during a promotional event of her film Gangs of Godavari has been facing massive backlash on social media. Netizens are calling out Balakrishna for his 'disrespectful' behaviour towards women.

According to reports, Balakrishna was a chief guest at the promotional event of the film, which also stars Neha Shetty and Vishwak Sen. In the clip that has now gone viral, Balakrishna could be seen pushing Anjali, apparently after she couldn't hear him. Anjali's co-star Neha, who was also present at the event, looked shocked by Balakrishna's actions. However, an awkward Anjali laughed it off.