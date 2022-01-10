‘Anupamaa’ Lauded Online for Portraying Domestic Abuse and Mental Health Issues
The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role and is known for portraying several social issues.
Indian daily soaps are notorious for their over-dramatic portrayal of life events, most of which revolve around family lives. Right from saas-bahu rifts to damsels in distress that still thrive as beacons of hope and kindness, we've seen them all.
However, in a huge leap from those cliché storylines, the daily soap Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the leading role, was lauded online for its portrayal of serious issues like mental health and domestic abuse.
A 35-second clip of one of the show's episodes is going viral where Anupamaa is seen consoling a rattled Malvika, who is suffering from issues related to mental health following her traumatic experience of being abused by her husband.
Watch the clip here:
Users online were impressed to see an Indian TV show talks about these issues, and showed their appreciation. Here are some reactions:
Here's hoping more and more Indian TV shows take these matters seriously and portray them responsibly.
