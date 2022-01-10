‘Anupamaa’ Lauded Online for Portraying Domestic Abuse and Mental Health Issues

Indian daily soaps are notorious for their over-dramatic portrayal of life events, most of which revolve around family lives. Right from saas-bahu rifts to damsels in distress that still thrive as beacons of hope and kindness, we've seen them all.

However, in a huge leap from those cliché storylines, the daily soap Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the leading role, was lauded online for its portrayal of serious issues like mental health and domestic abuse.