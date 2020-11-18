Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta & More Reveal Their 'First Salary'

Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta & More Reveal Their 'First Salary'
People have been sharing stories of their first salary on Twitter, and naturally, it has caught on. It involves people talking about their first pay, their job and age at the time.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha too shared that his first salary was a mere Rs 80 at the age of 18 when he used to take arithmetic tuitions for students of class 7.

Right from writing jobs to sales and giving tuitions, these stories are sure to make you nostalgic about your own first salary.

