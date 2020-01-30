A Day at ‘Mumbai Bagh’: How Indians Promised to Never Back Down

While Mumbai had started losing its fire against the CAA-NRC-NPR movement, with the women of Mumbai Central starting this sit-in protests, the energies are burning hotter than ever before. And while there might be innumerous organisational problems, Mumbai Central, or Mumbai Bagh is slowly becoming the sit-in protest that will ignite the fire of rebellion in others. When it comes to fighting the good fight, the elderly, the young, the children...they’re all ready to get up, or for however long it takes....sit.