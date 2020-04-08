Anoushka Shankar’s Tribute on Father Ravi Shankar’s Anniversary
Musician Anoushka Shankar took to social media to share a very special tribute to her late father Ravi Shankar. As part of his hundredth anniversary, Anoushka had planned concerts. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, she has had to cancel them.
But that doesn’t mean that she would let the day be forgotten.
Anoushka took to social media to share a very special tribute wherein she asked some of her father’s students to record the ‘Sanghya Raga’. The result is a beautiful melody come to life.
Here’s what Anoushka wrote on social media:
“As part of the preparation for the Centenary concerts, I’ve been having an illuminating time delving into my father’s catalogue to make new arrangements of some of his incredible compositions. I couldn’t bear the thought that we wouldn’t be playing any of it tonight, so I asked many of my father’s students to record from their own homes around the world so we could play for you. Here is a taster of what you will hear when we reschedule these shows!”
Take a look:
Ever since the lockdown went into effect across the country, artists have been coming to our rescue. They’ve been providing us with hope and magic, a short respite from the terrifying reality we’re experiencing. Recently, a group of musicians from Nagaland launched the ‘Nagaland Virtual Choir Project.’ he project is helmed by Yamaha artiste Nise Meruno. Their first video dropped on YouTube on 29 March and currently has over 18,000 views. The video features almost 18 Naga artists. Their soulful rendition of ‘An Irish Blessing’ is heartwarming. The choir is conducted by Mhonroni Ezung.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)