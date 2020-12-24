Another Bizarre Addition to 2020: 'Beer Maggi' at Delhi Restaurant

Proceed with caution: You might never look at your instant noodles the same way again.

Hazel Gandhi
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
The beer Maggi is served at Housefull, New Delhi.
i

Wasn’t Maggi and ketchup a dreadful enough combination already? A restaurant in Delhi apparently doesn’t think so. Housefull, located in GTB Nagar New Delhi, recently grabbed eyeballs after they served ‘Beer Maggi’, which is essentially beer with Maggi in the jug.

We’ll say this: Everyone’s aware the internet can be harsh, but this time, it was completely deserved. Here are some reactions from the horrified people on Instagram and Twitter:

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
