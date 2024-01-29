ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Like a Play Written By a 12-Yr-Old': People React As 'Animal' Drops On Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal created a frenzy at the box office, becoming one of the most commercially successful films of 2023. With its Netflix release, the film is yet again creating buzz for various reasons. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial divided the audience soon after its release, with many calling it out for being misogynistic.

Moreover, after its Netflix release on 26 January, people on the internet are once again sharing their opinions about the movie. Here are some hilarious reactions on the same:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

One user wrote, "It's like a school play written by 12-year-olds who think this is how adults talk."

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.

While another wrote, "At least 5 minutes of the runtime was dedicated towards conversation about underwears. And there was no point. Vanga was just airing his pet peeve."

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.

Here are some other reactions:

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Also Read

'Love & War': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Film With Alia, Ranbir and Vicky

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Like a Play Written By a 12-Yr-Old': People React As 'Animal' Drops On Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal created a frenzy at the box office, becoming one of the most commercially successful films of 2023. With its Netflix release, the film is yet again creating buzz for various reasons. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial divided the audience soon after its release, with many calling it out for being misogynistic.

Moreover, after its Netflix release on 26 January, people on the internet are once again sharing their opinions about the movie. Here are some hilarious reactions on the same:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

One user wrote, "It's like a school play written by 12-year-olds who think this is how adults talk."

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.

While another wrote, "At least 5 minutes of the runtime was dedicated towards conversation about underwears. And there was no point. Vanga was just airing his pet peeve."

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.

Here are some other reactions:

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' recently dropped on Netflix.
Also Read

'Love & War': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Film With Alia, Ranbir and Vicky

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×