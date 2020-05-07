As the lockdown is extended, people continue to struggle and cope with the uncertainties. While the fairly privileged have to suffer some more being locked inside their homes, thousands of others are in scarier situations, stranded and penny-less. Meanwhile, there are also those who can’t even complain - the voiceless animals starving on the streets. The pandemic has made the innocent lives suffer as they’re left to fend for themselves, with nobody to feed them. However, good news has come in from Raipur, where Kasturi Ballal has taken it upon herself to help the stray animals who have been left to starve.Kasturi Ballal is an animal lover and runs the foundation ‘Vatika Sanctuary’ in Raipur. A video of her feeding cattle on the road went viral, where she is seen lovingly helping the animals fill their empty stomachs.This Mumbai Boy Is Feeding Stray Animals Every Day Since LockdownTruly, the video reminds us that not all living beings have the same privileges as we do, and we must take time out and help them in any way that we can. Kasturi Ballal is a person who understands this well. She often posts on her Facebook, talking about different issues and gathering funds to help these animals. She talks about fund-drives to help starving dogs, as well as helping animals with diseases get the treatment they need.Woof News! Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 80 Lakhs to Feed Stray AnimalsIt is in times of need that we must go out of our way and actively lookout for those that need help, and Kasturi Ballal beautifully reminds us that this help need not be limited to human beings. After all, each life counts. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)