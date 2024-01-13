ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Invite Goes Viral; Read Details

Radhika and Anant got engaged in January last year in a lavish ceremony at Antilia.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Amidst a lot of chatter about the wedding, an invite of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations has gone viral. The festivities will reportedly take place from March 1-3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Radhika and Anant got engaged in January last year in a lavish ceremony at Antilia.

A pre-wedding invite of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has gone viral.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Radhika and Anant got engaged in January last year in a lavish ceremony at Antilia.
Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika-Ranveer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The wedding invitation reads, "With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal we are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son."

The note added that Reliance established the world's largest grassroots refining complex in Jamnagar in 1997.

Radhika and Anant got engaged in January last year. They had a lavish celebration at Antilia in Mumbai. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Anant Ambani   Radhika Merchant 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: