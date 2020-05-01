This past week was a very dark time for cinema lovers in India, as two of its beloved actors left for their heavenly abode. On the 29th of April, India lost actor Irrfan Khan to cancer, and well before anybody had even begun to cope with the monumental loss, actor Rishi Kapoor passed away the very next morning after a fight with cancer too. As fans and fellow artists mourned the demise of the legends, Amul topics took to paying a timeless tribute to them. Known for its topical cartoons, Amul decided to publish one for both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, and it will truly melt your buttery heart!First, Amul made a special topical comic/poster for Irrfan Khan, taking references from all of his famous roles, including those from Paan Singh Tomar and The Lunchbox. The image says “Tumko yard rakhenge hum...” (We will remember you) and was captioned: “Tribute to one of our finest actors...”Lockdown: This Choir’s ‘Peace Medley’ Will Instil Hope In YouIrrfan Khan breathed his last after a long fight with cancer on the 29th of April.Amul also posted another tribute for actor Rishi Kapoor, with his iconic roles from films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Sargam, and Mera Naam Joker. The image says “Aap kisise kam nahin” roughly translating to “You’re not less than anyone” and was captioned “He was a great and very popular star over many decades!”As Rishi Kapoor & Irfaan Pass Away, Cancer Patients Are StrugglingRishi Kapoor breathed his last on the 30th of April, after a long fight with leukaemia. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)