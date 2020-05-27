With the coronavirus pandemic bringing the country (and the rest of the world) to a halt, many Bollywood stars have come together to help the country with a number of large donations. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is making sure he can do everything possible to extend a helping hand to Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in the country today. He has actively been involved with a number of projects with the government to help educate people on the novel coronavirus and is constantly asking people to practice social distancing.He has also donated thousands of food packets and PPE kits to help those affected by and in the frontline of the war against the disease.According to a report in TOI, AB Corp Ltd’s MD Rajesh Yadav, on behalf of Bachchan, has been distributing 4500 packets of cooked food on a daily basis since on the various locations in Mumbai like Haji Ali Dargah, Antop Hill, Dharavi, Juhu and others.He also distributed about 10,000 ration packets of dry ration to 10,000 families which would suffice each family’s ration requirement for at least a month.Shah Rukh Khan Announces 7 Initiatives to Support COVID-19 FightThey’re now distributing 2,000 dry food packets, 2,000 water bottles and around 1,200 slippers daily from 9 May 2020 to migrant workers who are leaving Mumbai to go back to their home cities. They’re also reportedly sending migrant workers by buses to Uttar Pradesh. Finally, Mr Bachchan's office has distributed countless numbers of masks and sanitisers and has donated more than 20,000 PPE kits to hospitals, police stations, BMC offices, funeral places and other such groups. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.