ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Amit Trivedi Impressed By Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Singing; Shares Video

Amit Trivedi shares video of auto-rickshaw driver's singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' in Mumbai.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video shared by music composer Amit Trivedi captures an auto-rickshaw driver in Bandra singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' with a full karaoke setup. The original song was performed by the legendary Mohammed Rafi.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Amit Trivedi posted the video on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it, “Witnessed an incredible display of genuine passion on the streets of Mumbai”

“Somewhere in Bandra, this gentleman transformed his modest vehicle into a mobile concert stage… this filled my heart with immense joy! Such moments serve as a reminder of the abundant talent in our remarkable nation. I regret not having the chance to linger and converse with him. Nevertheless, witnessing his performance truly brightened my day, and I hope it brings joy to yours as well,” he added.

Here's how the internet reacted to the video.

One user wrote, "Aaaww this so beautiful."

Amit Trivedi shares video of auto-rickshaw driver's singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' in Mumbai.

While another wrote, "how amazing."

Amit Trivedi shares video of auto-rickshaw driver's singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' in Mumbai.

Another musician wrote, "Straight Legend."

Amit Trivedi shares video of auto-rickshaw driver's singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' in Mumbai.

While another user said, "Reak Auto-tune."

Amit Trivedi shares video of auto-rickshaw driver's singing 'Khoya Khoya Chand' in Mumbai.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Amit Trivedi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×