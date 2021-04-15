Amit Tandon Offers Online Session for COVID+ Audience, Gets Praise
The stand up comedian took to Twitter to announce 'laughter sessions' for his COVID+ audience.
Writer and stand up comedian Amit Tandon recently took to Twitter to share some information about the 'laughter sessions' his team will soon organize. This is meant for members of his audience that have tested positive for COVID19, and the intention behind this is to give them a bit of a change, and get together with them and laugh.
While making the announcement on his Twitter, he also mentioned that these sessions are free, and interested people only need to register for the slots. There will be 15 slots for every interaction of 30 minutes that is set to begin from April 16, 6 pm onwards.
"Covid Positive? Let's talk (If you are interested :))", he wrote alongside the announcement. Check it out here:
While most members of his audience were appreciating this gesture, a few others also offered help for technical equipment or arrangement of these sessions. They were all happy to know how someone was taking an initiative to make these grim times better for the people affected.
