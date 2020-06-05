Hearing about police officers going above and beyond their duty is always heartwarming.Recently, Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Shri Param Bir Singh took to social media to share one such story of a police constable who came to rescue at a very crucial time and pretty much saved a young girl’s life.According to a Twitter post, a 14-year-old Mumbai girl urgently needed blood for open-heart surgery. Unfortunately, due to cyclone Nisarga, none of her friends and family could make it in time for the donation. This is when Police Constable Aakash Gaikwad stepped in and donated his blood.Singh tweeted, “Commitment Level: A+ A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery. When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood. @MumbaiPolice wishes the young girl a healthy life ahead! #MumbaiFirst”Twitter applauded his action!With every passing day, it’s nice to see cops really going out of their to help others. Another story that recently went viral is that of a cop who sprinted towards a moving train just so he could deliver milk to a newborn baby.These stories are inspiring and just what we need in these difficult times. They remind us to empathise with front line workers and those who don’t have the privilege of social distancing by staying home. It reminds us that even when the going gets incredibly tough, there some essential service providers on whose shoulders society must keep running. Here’s hoping such stories help up get through this difficult time for humanity.Cop Ran Toward Moving Train to Provide Milk to Newborn Baby We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.