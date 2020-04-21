COVID: Doctor Serves Patients Despite Being 8 Months Pregnant
Not all heroes wear capes. Some put on a white coat, let their lives take a backseat and continue serving the nation and everyone in need.
Doctors across the nation have had to put their lives on hold and serve the nation. And while one might argue that it is their duty, we must not forget to praise those who are going above and beyond the usual by putting their lives even more at risk than they already are.
News agency ANI reported that a Chhattisgarh based healthcare professional Santoshi Manikpuri from the Kerawahi village is currently in her 8th month of pregnancy. However, that hasn’t deterred her from fulfilling her duties. Manikpuri is still serving patients. She told ANI, “I am happy to do my work, and that I am getting to serve the country in a time like this.”
She further added,
Healthcare Professionals Across The Country Are Stepping Up
Another similar incident had occurred in AIIMS, Raipur where two nurses were seen taking care of a baby whose mother had been tested positive for COVID-19.
In a video shared by a Twitter user, you can see nursing staff at AIIMS, Raipur going out of their way. They are seen taking care of a 3-month old baby boy. The nurses are dressed from head to toe in PPE. According to the Twitter user, the children’s mother has tested positive for COVID-19. Their relatives too have tested positive. The kids, thankfully, have tested negative.