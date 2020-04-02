Amid Lockdown, Musicians Launch ‘Nagaland Virtual Choir Project’
Naga artists get together for a virtual choir.
Naga artists get together for a virtual choir.(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)

Amid Lockdown, Musicians Launch ‘Nagaland Virtual Choir Project’

Quint NEON
Social Buzz

With the entire nation in lockdown, artists across India have been making use of social media in unimaginable ways. However, a group of musicians from Nagaland have gone far and beyond the usual Instagram Live by launching the ‘Nagaland Virtual Choir Project.’ The project is helmed by Yamaha artiste Nise Meruno. Their first video dropped on YouTube on 29 March and currently has over 18,000 views. The video features almost 18 Naga artists. Their soulful rendition of ‘An Irish Blessing’ is heartwarming. The choir is conducted by Mhonroni Ezung. In the video, she can be seen saying, “This is our first attempt in a project like this so as a conductor I had to totally rely on my imagination.”

Loading...

Take a look:

All 18 of the Naga artists in the video recorded their music on their phones, since they did not have access to sophisticated equipment.

“Since I didn’t have the singers present physically, all the voices blending, intonation and balance element I tried to achieve in my recording and hopefully it worked.”
Mhonroni Ezung

This virtual choir exercise also stands out because each singer had to sing their part in isolation, with no idea of how the final output would come out.

“In a time when spirits are low and hearts are saddened, this is our humble attempt to bring some light, a ray of hope and to continue sharing the gift of music. May you all be blessed through this song.”
Asin Shurhozelie, Director RS Academia of Music Performance

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, Indians have taken to music to express themselves. Even outside of India, many South Asians are using this opportunity to stay at home, hone their art and get their message to the public.

Also Read : How South Asians Are Getting Musical With Coronavirus

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Social Buzz section for more stories.

    Loading...