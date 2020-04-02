Amid Lockdown, Musicians Launch ‘Nagaland Virtual Choir Project’
With the entire nation in lockdown, artists across India have been making use of social media in unimaginable ways. However, a group of musicians from Nagaland have gone far and beyond the usual Instagram Live by launching the ‘Nagaland Virtual Choir Project.’ The project is helmed by Yamaha artiste Nise Meruno. Their first video dropped on YouTube on 29 March and currently has over 18,000 views. The video features almost 18 Naga artists. Their soulful rendition of ‘An Irish Blessing’ is heartwarming. The choir is conducted by Mhonroni Ezung. In the video, she can be seen saying, “This is our first attempt in a project like this so as a conductor I had to totally rely on my imagination.”
Take a look:
All 18 of the Naga artists in the video recorded their music on their phones, since they did not have access to sophisticated equipment.
This virtual choir exercise also stands out because each singer had to sing their part in isolation, with no idea of how the final output would come out.
Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, Indians have taken to music to express themselves. Even outside of India, many South Asians are using this opportunity to stay at home, hone their art and get their message to the public.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)