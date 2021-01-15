An American Website Will Pay You $500 to Watch Netflix & Eat Pizza

To celebrate International Pizza Day on 9 February, BonusFinder, an American website that reviews casinos, has put out a very interesting JD on its website. They are looking for a ‘professional binge-watcher’ that can watch Netflix and eat pizza. And what’s more, the lucky person that gets picked for this will be paid $500 to do what most of us do every day!

The blog on their website talks about how lockdowns have been coming back and 2021 is already off to a rocky start. To boost morale, they came up with the idea to reward a lucky employee and posted the job description on their website.

But mind you, even though it sounds fun, they do take this job very seriously. The company has put out various judging criteria for the employee to follow that will give a holistic review of their experience.