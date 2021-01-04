Watch: American Father-Son Dance to Song ‘O Betaji’ From ‘Ludo’
‘O Betaji’ and more, this American social media user dances to many Bollywood songs.
A video of an American father-son duo dancing to the song 'Quismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram' has gone viral. The song became popular recently after it was featured in Netflix film Ludo starring Pankaj Tripathi. The video was shared by Instagram user Ricky Pond.
Take a look:
The comments section of the post was flooded with appreciation.
One user wrote, "Hahahahaha this is so adorable! I loved it!! Also the fact that you guys are killing with the dance moves every single time. I really liked the hoodies. Which brand are those?"
Another user wrote, "eyy you dance so good .... I was just wondering when you perform on the such songs .. I mean specially bollywood songs , do you know their meaning as well?"
Ricky Pond often posts videos of himself grooving to peppy desi viral songs. Recently, he shared a video of him and his son dancing to the popular meme song 'Tommy' by Yashraj Mukhate, which features dialogues spoken by Shehnaz Gill.
Here's another video of him dancing to Marathi song 'Zingaat.'
Apart from Indian music, Ricky also makes videos on songs from other countries like Afghantistan etc.
