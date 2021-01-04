Watch: American Father-Son Dance to Song ‘O Betaji’ From ‘Ludo’

The comments section of the post was flooded with appreciation.

One user wrote, "Hahahahaha this is so adorable! I loved it!! Also the fact that you guys are killing with the dance moves every single time. I really liked the hoodies. Which brand are those?"

Another user wrote, "eyy you dance so good .... I was just wondering when you perform on the such songs .. I mean specially bollywood songs , do you know their meaning as well?"