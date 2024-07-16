ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Amidst Visuals of a Lavish Wedding, Are We Ignoring Some ‘Kaafi Real’ Issues?

We must ask ourselves if we're giving our attention to the right things.

Aroop Mishra
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
From reading newspapers first thing in the morning to tuning in to news bulletins throughout the day, media and news have been our source of information to the outside world. But over the past few years, there has been quite a shift in what the average news consumer sees.

A Kaafi Real cartoon by Aroop Mishra.

(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

As sensationalism and TRPs take a front seat, more often than not, stories about the common person’s plight often go unnoticed.

This past month, it would have been tough to ignore all the news and visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding – the extravagant celebrations, celebrities across fields dressed to the nines. One just needs to compare its coverage to that of, say the floods in Assam, to realise that this shift in priorities is ‘kaafi real’ and ‘kaafi’ concerning.

Even as news consumers, we must ask ourselves about what deserves our attention and if we're okay with just being passive viewers. In this new world, one can't help but wonder, "Amidst all the visuals of a lavish wedding, are we ignoring some 'kaafi real' issues?"

