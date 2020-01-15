Rohan Joshi’s ‘Wake N Bake’ Spoke to the (Almost) 30-Yr Old Me

This is something you remind yourself over and over again. It is true in fact, that there are other thoughts that cloud your head. For example, you don’t feel like an adult, but you are forced to be. You conveniently oscillate between feeling like a child to being an adult. But in his new stand up, Wake and Bake, Rohan Joshi makes some points which make you scream ‘hard relate’.

Wake N Bake revolves around how someone in their thirties responds to topics like marriage, road trips, partying and giving their opinions on various topics.