Move Over Prince Charming, This Cinderella Wants a Career in Fashion!

It’s 2021, and it’s time to flip some outdated narratives! Cinderella’s classic fairy tale has been used as a tool to tell kids a typical good vs evil story, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but the plotline doesn’t really age well, does it? Finding your Prince Charming surely can’t be the ultimate goal of a girl’s life. That’s exactly where the modern retelling of this story, written by former 30 Rock writer Kay Cannon, comes from.

Check out the trailer.