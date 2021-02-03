Amanda Cerny Gives Back to Those Mocking Her for Backing Farmers
From Rihanna to Amanda Cerny, international celebrities have been lending support to farmers.
Recently the farmer’s protests in India has been garnering a lot of international attention, with pop star Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg sharing posts in solidarity with farmers. American vlogger Amanda Cerny also took to Instagram to share a post advocating for human rights and dignity of the farmers in India.
Some users didn't waste a single moment attacking Cerny for ‘not knowing anything about the farmer’s issue and the country.’ However, Cerny isn't someone to keep quiet. She started giving the most witty responses to the comments on her post.
Take a look at some here:
One user expressed disappointment over Indian celebrities not speaking up on social issues. Cerny reasoned out with the person in a detailed response.
People across the world have been praising Amanda Cerny for speaking up.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
