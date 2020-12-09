All You Need To Know About The ‘Mysterious’ Monoliths
Monoliths have been appearing and disappearing in different parts of the world.
Presently, there is quite A LOT going on in the world, and mysterious monolith sightings would be the last thing we'd expect to be worried about but here we are!
Even if you're not sure about these mysterious monoliths, I'm sure you've come across a meme or two?
But First, What's a Monolith?
According to Merriam Webster, a monolith is "a single great stone often in the form of an obelisk or column." Generally, it is assumed that a monolith is put at a place by people in ancient times. Hence, by nature, they're rather *mysterious*.
Okay, but What's the Big Deal Now?
Monoliths suddenly being discovered isn't that abnormal.. However, monoliths randomly disappearing is what's piqued the interest of many. How many? Let's just say that for a pandemic year, it's quite something.
The Monolith Timeline
Utah, US
On 18 November, biologists in Utah, USA, spotted an 11 feet tall monolith structure that seemed to be made of stainless steel. The biologists were on a mission to count the number of big horn sheep when they came across the structure in Utah's Red Rock County. However, initially when the sighting was reported, the exact location was not revealed.
On 28 November, the monolith had reportedly disappeared. In a statement issued by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah on 30 November, a spokesperson confirmed that the structure had been removed by an "unknown party."
Initially, no one had claimed responsibility for the monolith. However, a YouTuber, MrSlackline, shared a 23-second video on 1 December, claiming responsibility for removal of the monolith. MrSlackline is Andy Lewis, a 34-year-old BASE jumping guide and slackliner. Lewis confirmed the same to The Salt Lake Tribute.
On 30 November, a group of friends who were in the area taking photos of the monolith happened to witness the takedown of the structure and documented it on Instagram.
The art world has some theories: one of them being that it could have something to do with late artist John McCracken. However, a spokesperson for McCracken's gallerist told The Guardian that the monolith was not McCracken's work but could be someone else paying homage.
Romania
This metallic monolith disappeared as swiftly as it appeared. On 30 November, the Jurnal FM radio, that had gone down to investigate the monolith, reported that the structure had disappeared. According to Reuters, the monolith had been around only for four days.
This chaos has many speculating if the appearances have anything to do with Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the film, monoliths are a recurring symbol of human evolution.
California, US
On 2 December, a local newspaper in California reported that a similar structure had appeared on top of Atascadero’s Pine Mountain in California, US. According to the newspaper, "The three-sided obelisk appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide."
Origins, as usual, are unclear. On 3 December, the monolith had vanished and replaced with a cross.
Pennsylvania, US
This one's a little less mysterious. Another metallic monolith 'mysteriously' appeared outside a candy shop in Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, US on 3 December. However, it turned out to be a marketing ploy. The structure was installed by the shop owner to increase sales by attracting customers.
Las Vegas, US & Colombia
On 4 December, a monolith was spotted under the Fremont Street Experience sign in downtown Las Vegas, reported Las Vegas Review-Journal. Not much is known about this one.
On 5 December, a golden structure was discovered in the middle of a field in Colombia. Photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.
Isle of Wight, England & Netherlands
On 6 December, the Daily Mail reported that beachgoers on the Isle of Wight had discovered a monolith-type structure. Initially, people thought the structure had been photoshopped but a local photographer confirmed that the monolith was indeed there.
A similar obelisk was spotted in the Netherlands by a group of hikers, in a village in Oudehorne, Friesland on the same day. Leeuwarder Courant, a newspaper, reported that the structure vanished within a day.
According to Independent, a certain designer from West Sussex, Tom Dunford, has taken responsibility for it.
For a few weeks now, the internet has been losing its calm over these monolith structures. While some are using 'alien'-related theories to justify it, others are convinced this is a prank by artists. UK's Mirror recently reported that an artist collective called 'Most Famous Artist' posted photos of the vanishing monoliths on Instagram, saying that they are on sale. One of their followers commented, "Is it you?" on the post. To this, the group replied, "If by you you mean us, yes."
