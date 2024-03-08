ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia Says Her 'Little Woman' Made This Toy; Netizens Ask 'How Is It Possible?'

Alia Bhatt shared a special post on Instagram on the occasion of Women's Day.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her fans on Women's Day with a special post. On the occasion, the actor shared a picture of a 'heart-shaped toy' that her 'little woman' made for her and penned a heartfelt note.

Alia wrote in the caption, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..Happy women’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

Have a look at Alia's post here:

Although the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor didn't specify who the 'little woman' is, the internet thought that she is referring to her one-year-old daughter Raha. Consequently, the post left netizens puzzled, with several raising doubts on the possibility of a one-year-old making such a toy.

One user wrote, "How is it possible for Raha to sew?" "Firstly, a baby can't be called as woman! Secondly, how can she know making hearts, that too sewing and all," wrote another.

