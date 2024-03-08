Alia Says Her 'Little Woman' Made This Toy; Netizens Ask 'How Is It Possible?'

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her fans on Women's Day with a special post. On the occasion, the actor shared a picture of a 'heart-shaped toy' that her 'little woman' made for her and penned a heartfelt note.

Alia wrote in the caption, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..Happy women’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"