Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum
The film Akshay is promoting is an epic drama film centred on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Indian rulers are seldom mentioned in history texts, but "invaders" dominate, said actor Akshay Kumar today, while talking about his film on Prithviraj Chauhan titled Samrat Prithviraj.
"Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have two-three lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders," Mr Kumar told news agency ANI.
The film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar is set to be released on June 3. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari also appear in the film.
Netizens called out Kumar for his comments and spoke about how there has been enough on Prithviraj Chauhan and his legacy.
check out their reactions here.
