ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

The film Akshay is promoting is an epic drama film centred on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Meghana Begani
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum
i

Indian rulers are seldom mentioned in history texts, but "invaders" dominate, said actor Akshay Kumar today, while talking about his film on Prithviraj Chauhan titled Samrat Prithviraj.

"Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have two-three lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders," Mr Kumar told news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar is set to be released on June 3. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari also appear in the film.

Netizens called out Kumar for his comments and spoke about how there has been enough on Prithviraj Chauhan and his legacy.

check out their reactions here.

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Lot on Invaders in History Books But 3 Lines on Prithviraj Chauhan: Akshay Kumar

Lot on Invaders in History Books But 3 Lines on Prithviraj Chauhan: Akshay Kumar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×