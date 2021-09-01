Meet Akanksha Kumari, India’s First Woman Engineer for Underground Mines

She recently graduated, and has been posted at the Churi underground mines in the North Karanpura area of Jharkhand. In a statement released by Bihar's Press Information Bureau, CCL said that their women employees have achieved numerous strides in the company, and they continue to excel in this field. However, this is "the first time when the core mining activity of one of the biggest coal mining companies of the world will witness this progressive change."

The statement further said, "The enormity of her achievement can be gauged by the fact that Akanksha is the second mining engineer in the Maharatna conglomerate Coal India Limited and the first woman to work in an underground coal mine."

The official Twitter handle of CCL also shared the news and wrote, "CCL gets its first ever #women mining engineer, Ms Akanksha Kumari. A graduate of BIT Sindri, Ms Kumari broke the gender barriers by joining Churi UG mine, NK Area. She became the 1st women mining engineer in the history of CIL to work in underground mines Salute to #WomenPower"