Airline Members Harassed by Neighbours Accusing Them of COVID-19

While the nation stepped out onto their balconies and terraces to clap and beat pans and plates on 22 March, what most forgot was the basic point of the gesture. Which was to ‘applaud’ those heroes who worked tirelessly and served their duties in times of such distress. Heroes like airline crew members who, instead of being supported, are being harassed and ostracized by many for simply doing their job.

This twitter thread brings to light an account of an IndiGo airline crew member who has found herself at the receiving end of much discrimination and wrongful treatment by many Indians. In a video posted online, the crew member is in tears because of the degrading messages that she has received in which people are accusing her of being a coronavirus patient. She talks about how her neighbours are also targeting her mother by shaming her, and the nearby market vendors are refusing to sell her basic essentials like vegetables and other groceries because, according to them, her daughter ‘has the virus’.

