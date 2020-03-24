Airline Members Harassed by Neighbours Accusing Them of COVID-19
While the nation stepped out onto their balconies and terraces to clap and beat pans and plates on 22 March, what most forgot was the basic point of the gesture. Which was to ‘applaud’ those heroes who worked tirelessly and served their duties in times of such distress. Heroes like airline crew members who, instead of being supported, are being harassed and ostracized by many for simply doing their job.
This twitter thread brings to light an account of an IndiGo airline crew member who has found herself at the receiving end of much discrimination and wrongful treatment by many Indians. In a video posted online, the crew member is in tears because of the degrading messages that she has received in which people are accusing her of being a coronavirus patient. She talks about how her neighbours are also targeting her mother by shaming her, and the nearby market vendors are refusing to sell her basic essentials like vegetables and other groceries because, according to them, her daughter ‘has the virus’.
Take a look:
What makes things worse for them apart from being in a profession that does put them more at risk than most of us, is having their family members bare the brunt of it too.
This is saddening on multiple levels. The fact that professionals who work in risk-prone environments so as to ensure the safety of others are being discriminated against instead of encouraged. Moreover, this sheds light on the overall stigma that is acting as another roadblock in India’s fight against COVID-19.
The same Twitter user also shared another similar incident. In a video posted by the user, you can see a bunch of people harassing an Air India inflight staff member by asking them to not come back to their own house. In the video, they can be seen yelling at the Air India staff person and telling them not to enter the house and leave because he too has the coronavirus.
Take a look:
After these tweets went viral, the Aviation minister responded to the news with the following statement.
He tweeted, “Deeply distressed to know that some aviation professionals who have been at the forefront of India's efforts to prevent & contain the spread of Coronavirus & even rescue fellow citizens from COVID19 around the world are being harassed by their neighbours, RWAs & others.”
As of now, these professionals have reached out to the police for help. However, with months of lockdown and quarantining ahead of us, one can only imagine how much worse the situation might get.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
