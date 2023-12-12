Air India's New Pilot & Crew Uniform Is Designed By Manish Malhotra

In a video posted on X (formerly called Twitter) by the official account of Air India, crew members are seen wearing the latest uniforms.

They wrote in the caption, "Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India’s rich history and a promise of a bright future. These uniforms, envisioned by India’s leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India."