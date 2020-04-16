AIIMS Nurses Take Care of COVID-19 Positive Woman’s Baby
We all know how integral doctors and healthcare workers are in the fight against coronavirus. Across the country, we’ve also seen instances of doctors going above and beyond their responsibilities.
Another such incident has surfaced on social media. In a video shared by a Twitter user, you can see nursing staff at AIIMS, Raipur going out of their way. They are seen taking care of a 3-month old baby boy. The nurses are dressed from head to toe in PPE. According to the Twitter user, the children’s mother has tested positive for COVID-19. Their relatives too have tested positive. The kids, thankfully, have tested negative.
The post reads, “VIDEO, Awe-worthy: Nursing staff at AIIMS, Raipur taking care of a 3 month old baby boy & his 2 yr old elder sister. The children’s mother is being treated for #COVID19 there. Sadly, their relatives also tested positive. Thankfully, both kids tested negative. #Coronavirusindia”
Doctor Comes to Rescue by Feeding Patient
In early April, a Twitter user shared a heartwarming image of a doctor and his patient on social media. Journalist Arun Janarshanan shared a photo of a doctor feeding his patient.
According to the caption, the relatives of the patient were unable to come see him so the Dr Georgi Abraham took over. According to the tweet, the doctor is a senior Nephrologist of Madras Medical Mission.
“As relatives of a patient couldn't come, a doctor (Georgi Abraham, a senior Nephrologist of Madras Medical Mission) is feeding his patient. This is MEDICINE. #AmidstLockdown”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)