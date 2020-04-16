AIIMS Nurses Take Care of COVID-19 Positive Woman’s Baby

In early April, a Twitter user shared a heartwarming image of a doctor and his patient on social media. Journalist Arun Janarshanan shared a photo of a doctor feeding his patient.

According to the caption, the relatives of the patient were unable to come see him so the Dr Georgi Abraham took over. According to the tweet, the doctor is a senior Nephrologist of Madras Medical Mission.

“As relatives of a patient couldn't come, a doctor (Georgi Abraham, a senior Nephrologist of Madras Medical Mission) is feeding his patient. This is MEDICINE. #AmidstLockdown”