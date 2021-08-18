Afghani Women Protesting Taliban Rule Earn Praises on Twitter

As images of people trying their best to evacuate make the rounds on social media, another video of women protesting the Taliban's rule has cropped up on Twitter. The video shows four courageous women holding placards and protesting against the Taliban in the streets of Kabul.

Considering how women are especially more vulnerable to actions taken by the Taliban due to their regressive ideologies, what these women have done is beyond courageous. Their strength has been applauded on social media, while some other users have also expressed their wishes for the well-being of women in Afghanistan. Check out the video here: