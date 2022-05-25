Adventures Of A Lifetime With O Captain, My Captain

Now, anyone who has lived in Mumbai knows how demanding life can be in the sprawling metropolis.

“Everything from accommodation to travel, is twice as hard in Mumbai as in any other city in India. On the upside, the city prepares you to be more resilient and arduous in the face of constant hustle. They say Mumbai never stops regardless of how hard things get, and it never gives up. There is positive defiance in that city where it faces every challenge head-on. Yet, it manages to steal valuable moments of love, warmth, and celebration,” says Aadhar.

In a fast-paced city and with their varied flight schedules complicating matters, time together was never enough. Priyanka’s stint in Mumbai was also short lived.

“What made long distance easier was making the most of our love for travelling,” says Aadhar.

And travel they did - from road tripping in Iceland to trekking in a cloud forest in Costa Rica. From White water rafting in Leh to scuba diving in Thailand. From listening to techno beats at Sunburn in Goa to screaming our lungs out at a Linking Park concert in Amsterdam.

He says, “We were both very rebellious in school. Priyanka had guts & lots of them. I loved her passion and intensity. She could do anything and everything for the people she loved.”

Eventually the stars aligned & they were both in Mumbai & they decided to live together. And all of this paved way to a magical proposal at a private beach in Australia.