PSA on How Not to Wear a Mask Courtesy ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata..’
A clip from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ shows actors in face shield and face mask has gone viral.
TV serials and other production houses are starting to resume work so TV soap lovers can get back some routine of normalcy back in back in their lives with a dose of close up and slo-mo shots.
As shows begin to air, this clip from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going viral on social media where actors Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal were seen wearing face mask and shield on show.
A thousand questions fog the brain as we watch this clip. So many questions. What's happening? What must she have said/done for her to put her life at stake by taking off that mask? Oh god, this is probably the pinnacle of dramatic scenes in the COVID period TV serials.
Why Is She Taking Off Her Mask Like That?
After doctors literally trying to drill into our brains what the correct way of taking off a face mask is, this woman chooses to do this?
Why god, why? Take another look at it.
Is It Okay to 'Just' Wear a Face Sheild?
BRB, on a call with my doctor who can explain this.
Okay wait, maybe she just wanted to show her makeup?
Maybe She's Stepping Out During the Lockdown..
Stay home, stay safe has pretty much been our mantra since March 2020 and we have no qualms in saying that this will be the reaction of any Indian mother who sees her son/daughter stepping out in these times.
I guess she's justified in taking off the mask?
Guess This is What College Fashion Will Be All About (If Colleges Reopen)
While on one hand the fans were excited for the show to be back on air, some on Twitter were bewildered by the fact that the show has been on air since over a decade. Yes, the show aired for the first time in 2009 and it's safe to say that even a pandemic will not stop us Indians from finding the answer to, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?"
Geddit? Geddit?
Romance in 2020...
Not just this, people went all out on one scene from the episode that showed an actor put hand sanitiser on his co-actor's hands.
Anyone looking for possible ways to impress a beau?
We reckon all other shows need to match up with this rn.
