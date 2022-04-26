Actor Posts Dancing Video Hours Before Breast Cancer Surgery, Wins Hearts Online
Chhavi Mittal uploaded a video of herself dancing hours before her surgery, inspiring many users online.
Actor Chhavi Mittal recently won hearts online for her courage and patience during her breast cancer surgery. She uploaded a reel on Instagram where she is seen dancing hours before her surgery.
Chhavi has been documenting her breast cancer journey on Instagram for a while now. The first series of posts she put spoke about how she chose to remain positive after her diagnosis. She even updated her followers when she decided to go ahead with the surgery.
Chhavi's posts have brought about some actual impact as well. In one of her pictures, she speaks about how hundreds of women reached out to her and said that they are "getting themselves tested, getting a mammogram, etc."
Others have commented on her post and praised her for how candid she has been about her diagnosis and how it helps create awareness for many others. Here are some reactions.
Chhavi even posted a picture of herself after the surgery and let her followers know that it went successfully." I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over (sic)," she wrote in the post.
Chhavi's journey has truly been nothing short of inspirational!
