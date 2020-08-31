ABP News Recreated Rhea Chakraborty's CBI Investigation, But Why?

From interpreting "Imma bounce" and bounced cheque to blaming Rhea Chakraborty for "black magic," the TV news media has left us shocked more than once. Recently, actor Sumeet Vyas took to social media to share another similar incident.

He posted a clip of an ABP news programme recreating the CBI investigation involving Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sumeet Vyas wrote, "An unfortunate and melodramatic representation of an ongoing CBI investigation. With their narrative it looks like we don't need no judiciary or investigating agencies in India. Between news channel's and WhatsApp groups most cases can be resolved. #pathetic"